KAMIAH — Law enforcement officials are continuing to seek for the next-of-kin of one of the people who died Monday night in an apparent murder-suicide at a Kamiah motel.
Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis said Wednesday he was unable to release the names of the crime victims at this time. He said a number of agencies are involved in trying to track down the deceased person’s relatives.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred about 5 p.m. Monday at the Sundown Motel located on the 1000 block of Third Street in Kamiah. It appears all the individuals involved were acquainted with each other.
Davis said his office is leading the investigation into the incident and would not release further details until it is completed.
No further information was immediately available.