Jonathan McPherson, of Kamiah, was identified as the 40-year-old man who died Thursday after a wreck on U.S. Highway 12 near Peck, according to Nez Perce County Coroner Joshua Hall on Monday.
The Idaho State Police reported the motorcycle rider attempted to pass three vehicles while eastbound on the highway. The driver went back into his lane to avoid an oncoming vehicle and lost control. He was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene, state police said.
Hall completed notifying McPherson’s next of kin Monday, allowing him to release the name.
Traffic was partially blocked on the highway during the incident.