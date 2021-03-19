Radio station owners Robert and Melva Prasil of IdaVend Broadcasting are selling Lewiston-based radio stations KMOK, KRLC and KVTY to McVey Entertainment LLC, according to a news release distributed Thursday.
McVey Entertainment Group is owned by Lee and Angie McVey. They operate Z Rock 96.5 and KOZE AM-FM. The closing date of the sale is pending based on approval from the Federal Communications Commission, the news release said.
IdaVend Broadcasting is part of the parent company IdaVend, which is owned by Robert and Melva Prasil, of Lewiston, and Gary and Cheri Prasil, of Asotin.
The Prasils moved to Lewiston in 1974 and purchased KRLC and KMOK from Pat MacKelvie in 1981, according to the release.
Hometown Radio KRLC-AM has been on air for more than 80 years. In 2000, the Prasils added KVTY-FM to the IdaVend Broadcasting group as Goodtimes 105, which later became Y-105.
The Prasils intend to continue to be active in the community and run their other businesses on the Palouse: IdaVend, Idaho Beverages, Inland Northwest Broadcasting and KRPL Inc.
Lee and Angie McVey bought Z Rock 96.5 and KOZE AM-FM in early 2016, when former owner Mike Ripley retired.