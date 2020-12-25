Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Idahoans for Openness in Government will host a virtual seminar Jan. 7 about best practices for open meetings during a pandemic.
Wasden and IDOG have conducted nearly 50 seminars across the state since 2004. The sessions, which are open to the reporters, public officials and the general public, cover the legal requirements for open meetings and public records, as well as best practices in both areas.
Given the increased reliance on virtual proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jan. 7 session will focus exclusively on current rules and best practices for open meetings.
The seminar takes place from 1-2 p.m. PST. Wasden, Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane and IDOG President Betsy Russell will serve as panelists.
The meeting will be hosted on the GoToWebinar online platform. Participants can register by visiting attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6596762315239876365.
A live link to the site can be found by visiting the attorney general’s website, www.ag.idaho.gov, and clicking on the Wednesday news release about the meeting.
After postponing the 2020 seminars because of the pandemic, Wasden and IDOG expect to continue their opening meeting/public records sessions in 2021 with in-person events in central and eastern Idaho.