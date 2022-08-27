BOISE — Trappers can continue pursuing wolves under Idaho’s current regulations after a federal judge rejected a request by conservation groups to temporarily block the state’s expanded wolf trapping and snaring rules.

The decision earlier this week by a U.S. magistrate judge isn’t on the merits of the case. It instead rejects a request by the groups fighting to halt the trapping and snaring rules until the case plays out and is decided.

