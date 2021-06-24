The Idaho Department of Finance and the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance are holding a virtual fraud and identity theft webinar series July 7 and 13 from 9-10:30 a.m. via the Zoom platform.
This two-day series is an educational and interactive forum where attendees will learn how to recognize and avoid increasingly complex scams trending in Idaho and nationwide.
Topics related to scam recognition and prevention will be discussed by experts from various law enforcement and social service agencies. Presentations include how to spot a scam; how to avoid financial exploitation and the legal options available for victims of it; and timeshare scams.
Other topics include identity theft and tax fraud, Medicare scams and family caregiver scams.
Anyone wishing to register and view the full agenda may visit the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance website: idscamjamalliance.org. Registration is required for attendees who will receive a link needed to participate in each series. In conjunction with this webinar series, AAPR will be holding fraud prevention events throughout the month of July including complimentary streaming classic fraud movies, including “Good Liar,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “American Hustle,” and “The Big Short.” To view the calendar of events, visit aarp.cvent.com/IDsummerscamjam21.