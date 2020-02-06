In voting that was in lockstep with their parties, Idaho’s Republican senators voted to acquit President Donald Trump, while Washington’s Democratic senators voted in favor of his removal Wednesday.
Idaho’s Mike Crapo and Jim Risch voted against both counts against Trump, as did all Republican senators besides Utah’s Mitt Romney. Washington’s Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell joined all Democrats in voting to convict Trump.
In a statement, Risch said he didn’t think the House of Representatives made a solid case.
“This impeachment has epitomized exactly the sort of hyper-partisan exercise that our Founding Fathers warned against when they penned a constitutional requirement for a two-thirds vote in the Senate to convict,” the statement reads. “Their debate indicated strongly they did not want impeachment to be used as a political bludgeon to simply remove a president with whom they disagree. That was attempted here.”
In a separate statement, Crapo said the case presented by the House impeachment managers “does not even purport to allege a crime” in the two counts against Trump.
“Moreover, the allegations fall far short of the high threshold for removal of a U.S. President from office, and undermine Americans’ constitutional right to elect their president at the ballot box,” Crapo’s statement said.
Murray told the Seattle Times that endorsing or excusing Trump’s actions would send a dangerous message. “If we lower this bar and say foreign countries can interfere, we have set a precedent where we have to ask every president, who are you representing?” she said.
Cantwell, serving her fourth term, said she heard from constituents demanding she take action to protect American institutions and elections.
“You didn’t hear about political convenience one way or another,” she told the Seattle Times. “Their point was you are supposed to hold people accountable for wrong actions — and what are you doing about this situation.”