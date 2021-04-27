Idaho and Washington were among the states with the biggest percentage increases in the 2020 U.S. Census, which was published Monday, but neither state gained a congressional seat.
Idaho’s population increased by 17.3 percent, the second-largest jump over the last 10 years behind only Utah (18.4 percent), while Washington grew by 14.6 percent, the sixth-largest increase.
Idaho’s population is now 1,839,106, up from 1,567,657 in 2010. The increase of 271,449 residents in the last decade includes 52,041 people who came to the state within the last year, according to the Idaho Statesman of Boise.
Washington’s population is up to 7,705,281, an increase of 980,741 from 2010.
Idaho will stay at two seats in the U.S. Congress and Washington will remain at 10. According to Census data, Idaho was the eighth-closed state to gaining another seat.
Two neighboring state, Oregon and Montana, both gained one congressional seat.
Oregon’s population increased by 10 percent over the past decade to more than 4.2 million, enough to give it an additional congressional district for the first time in 40 years. The new seat will be the state’s sixth.
Political gerrymandering, the drawing of legislative and congressional districts in a way that helps the majority party maintain its hold on power, may be more difficult for Oregon Democrats after a deal they struck with minority Republicans.
Democrats agreed to give up their advantage in redrawing the state’s political boundaries for the next 10 years in exchange for a commitment from Republicans to stop blocking bills in the Legislature with delay tactics. With the agreement, Democrats and Republicans each will have three members on the state’s redistricting committee.
Montana’s population increased about 10 percent, to 1.08 million. The bump gave the state back a second congressional seat it lost almost 30 years ago.
Montana is the first state to regain a lost congressional seat since Tennessee following the 1980 census.
The task of drawing Montana’s congressional districts will fall on the state’s redistricting commission, a non-partisan body of five members — two appointed by Republicans, two by Democrats and a chairperson appointed by the state Supreme Court.