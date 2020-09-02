BOISE — The Idaho state treasurer on Tuesday appealed a district court ruling ordering her to vacate her offices in the Statehouse.
Treasurer Julie Ellsworth filed a notice of appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court seeking to keep her offices on the first floor of the capitol building.
The district court in July sided with Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill in a civil lawsuit they brought after Ellsworth declined to vacate the offices.
Lawmakers want to make room for more House members and staff offices. Lawmakers said the current lack of office space makes it difficult for House members to have private conversations with constituents.