Idaho tax receipts came in more than $21 million ahead of forecast in October, continuing a four-month streak of higher-than-expected revenue collections.
For the month, the state collected $337.8 million in sales, income and miscellaneous tax revenues. According to the state Division of Financial Management, that was $21.3 million, or 6.7 percent, more than was forecast in August.
Through the first four months of fiscal 2021, Idaho has collected $1.45 billion in tax revenue — a 16.8 percent increase over the same period of fiscal 2020, and $123.8 million, or 9.3 percent, higher than projected.
“Updated data show Idaho’s labor market was notably resilient midyear, even as the (coronavirus) pandemic reached into the state,” the division said Thursday, in its monthly General Fund Revenue Report.
For the year, sales tax receipts are 11.3 percent ahead of the same period last year, and $39.9 million, or 6.3 percent, ahead of forecast. Individual and corporate income tax collections show similar strength.
The revenue report also noted that the state deposited another $11.2 million in online sales tax revenue in October into a special tax relief fund the Legislature set up last year.
Unlike all other sales tax revenues, which are used to pay for general government expenses at the state and local level, the Legislature mandated that sales tax receipts from online purchases be used exclusively for tax relief.
According to the Division of Financial Management, an average of $10.4 million is now being deposited in the account each month — up from about $7 million prior to the pandemic.
A full copy of the October General Fund Revenue Report can be found online at dfm.idaho.gov.
