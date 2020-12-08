Idaho tax receipts continue to top projections

Idaho’s general fund revenue collections came in $44.5 million, or 16.5 percent, ahead of forecast in November, marking the fifth consecutive month of higher-than-expected tax receipts.
The state has now collected a total of $1.76 billion in general fund revenues since the fiscal year began July 1. That’s $168.3 million, or 10.6 percent, more than forecast.
Stronger than anticipated individual income tax and sales tax receipts accounted for the bulk of the surplus, both for the month and year-to-date.
In November, individual income tax receipts were $27.9 million, or 24 percent, ahead of forecast, while sales tax collections came in $14.8 million, or 10.3 percent higher.
Including corporate income taxes, miscellaneous and product tax revenues, year-to-date collections are up 16.6 percent from the same period of fiscal 2020.
The November general fund revenue report was released Monday by the Idaho Division of Financial Management. It notes that nonfarm employment and related individual income tax withholding revenues have remained “remarkably resilient,” despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“The total number of nonfarm jobs in Idaho in January was above 769,000,” the report said. “The most current estimate (in October) is of 763,200 nonfarm jobs in Idaho.”
Gov. Brad Little issued a news release Monday encouraging Idahoans to “do a better job” controlling the spread of COVID-19, in order to continue the state’s economic rebound.
“We are poised to achieve the largest budget surplus in Idaho history,” Little said. “However, our plan to achieve tax cuts and long-lasting needed investments is threatened if our hospitals are maxed out and our workforce is sick. Health and the economy are intertwined. Idahoans must choose to do a better job of wearing masks and (social distancing) if we’re going to continue this trend.”
The complete revenue report for November can be found online at dfm.idaho.gov.