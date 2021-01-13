BOISE — Idaho general fund tax collections came in more than $36 million ahead of forecast in December, marking the sixth consecutive month of higher-than-anticipated revenue.
The state collected $353.2 million in income, sales and miscellaneous taxes for the month. That was nearly 12 percent ahead of the same period of 2019, and 11 percent ahead of forecast.
Through the first six months of fiscal 2021, the state has collected more than $2.11 billion in tax revenues. That’s nearly $288.6 million, or nearly 16 percent, ahead of the same period last year.
Sales tax receipts account for $98.5 million of that amount. Individual income tax collections added another $179.1 million, while corporate income taxes are up by $22.7 million. Miscellaneous tax collectons are down nearly $16 million, or 28 percent, year-over-year, but taxes on cigarettes, liquor and other products are up by $3 million, or 10 percent.