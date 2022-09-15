Idaho tax collections dip a bit for August

Idaho Gov. Brad Little declares victory in the gubernatorial primary during the Republican Party's primary election celebration, May 17 in Boise.

 AP Kyle Green

BOISE — Idaho’s individual income taxes, sales taxes and corporate income taxes all fell slightly below monthly projections for August, the state budget office reported Tuesday.

The $38.5 million dip below expectations is still a tiny fraction of the state’s $6 billion budget. But it’s noteworthy for a state that in recent years has more often seen monthly revenue greatly exceed projections, spurred by a combination of fast population growth and three influxes of federal COVID-19 rescue money that has heated up the state’s economy.

