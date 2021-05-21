Court hearings in Idaho are no longer presumed to be held remotely, in accordance with a series of guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic issued by the Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday.
Judges will decide on a case-by-case basis whether proceedings in their courtrooms will be held in person, unless the administrative judge in their district directs otherwise, according to a news release issued Thursday.
Other guidelines include: Social distancing is still required in courthouses; people are not required to wear a mask at courthouses, but they are “strongly encouraged” to do so; jury trials and grand jury proceedings may still be postponed if local COVID-19 numbers cross a certain threshold; and prospective jurors will still be asked to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire.
The provisions listed above replace previous guidelines and take effect immediately.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing a maximum of $9,000 in financial assistance for the funerals of people who died of COVID-19, according to a news release distributed Thursday.
The funeral expenses must have been incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, and have not been reimbursed by other financial sources.
Those applying for the aid must provide an official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States — including the U.S. territories or the District of Columbia. Also required are funeral expense documents and proof of funds received from other sources that were used toward funeral costs.
Applications can be taken over the phone by calling (844) 684-6333, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST.
North central Idaho and southeastern Washington added 15 COVID-19 cases Thursday.
There were four new cases in Clearwater and Idaho counties; three in Nez Perce County; one in Latah County; two in Asotin County; and one in Garfield County. Whitman County didn’t update its numbers Thursday.