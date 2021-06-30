The Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments from four attorneys Tuesday, as it weighs whether to overturn new restrictions on the state’s citizen initiative process.
The hourlong hearing involved two combined lawsuits that are challenging the constitutionality of Senate Bill 1110, which was approved and signed into law earlier this year.
The bill nearly doubled the number of legislative districts in which a ballot measure has to qualify, from 18 to 35.
Boise attorney Deborah Ferguson, representing Reclaim Idaho and the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution, said collecting signatures from 6 percent of registered voters in all 35 districts in the state is a “practical impossibility.”
“How do we know that? Because in the eight years since the Legislature mandated the 18 district requirement, there have been 15 attempts to qualify initiatives for the ballot and only two have been able to meet that very difficult standard,” she said. “That’s close to a 90 percent failure rate.”
Raising the bar to 35 districts, Ferguson said, “renders direct democracy a dead letter in Idaho, if the court allows this unconstitutional statute to stand.”
Justice Robyn Brody seemed unpersuaded by that logic.
Based on the deposition of Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville, Brody said, her impression is that initiatives and referendums by their very nature are difficult to qualify for the ballot, regardless of how many districts are involved.
“So when numbers are thrown out — we had this many initiatives fail — how do we know it’s because of a district requirement, rather than just the very difficult nature of accomplishing this type of citizen legislation?” she asked.
Ferguson struggled to address the question, leaving Brody to conclude that “the answer is, we really don’t know. We don’t have an analysis of why these initiatives failed.”
Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo, representing the state, said Reclaim Idaho offered no concrete evidence that the 35 district standard was impossible to achieve.
“It’s a complete assumption whether the Legislature is preventing people from getting measures on the ballot,” she said.
Furthermore, the Idaho Constitution specifically gives the Legislature the power to set the “conditions” and “manner” by which initiatives and referendums take place.
“There’s no fundamental right at issue here,” Larrondo said, since the initiative process is clearly subject to whatever conditions the Legislature chooses to enact.
That prompted Justice Gregory Moeller to ask if there’s any limit to the regulatory hurdles lawmakers can impose.
“What if they change the 6 percent to 25 percent, or 50 percent?” he asked. “Are there any limits? And how do we determine where they are?”
Based on previous court rulings, Larrondo said, so long as the restrictions in SB 1110 are “reasonable and workable,” the measure is constitutional.
The reasonableness standard is met, she said, because the bill addresses the Legislature’s legitimate interest in ensuring that ballot measures enjoy broad support statewide. And there’s no evidence so far that the 35 district requirement is unworkable.
Ferguson noted that Idaho had no geographic distribution requirement for 74 years, and the initiative process operated just fine. It’s only been in recent years, after citizens used the process to slap the Legislature on the wrist, that lawmakers decided more restrictions were needed.
“Every time (the initiative process) is effectively used, the Legislature comes back with a club and says it’s going to make it harder, so it won’t be used,” she said.
Ada County attorney Michael Gilmore filed a separate lawsuit challenging SB 1110. Among other issues, he said it violated his equal protection rights.
Gilmore noted that voter signatures are needed for four types of things to qualify for the ballot: Initiatives and referendums, recall elections, independent political candidates and new minority political parties.
“My equal protection challenge is based on the fact that it is only when the Legislature’s own ox is being gored through the referendum and initiative process that it finds it necessary to have any geographic distribution requirement,” he said.
The last of the four attorneys to present arguments Tuesday was William Myers, of Boise, representing House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise.
Myers said the Idaho Constitution clearly indicates that initiative rights are not “self-executing.” They only operate subject to conditions and requirements enacted by the Legislature.
“If the text of the Constitution demonstrably commits the authority to another branch of government — not the judiciary — then the matter put forth isn’t judiciable,” he said.
But that doesn’t mean citizens have no recourse, he said. If they disagree with the conditions enacted by the Legislature, they still have a remedy.
“That remedy is in the form of the election of legislators every two years,” Myers said. “If the Legislature makes it so difficult that no (initiative or referendum) gets on the ballot, the people could rise up and elect new legislators who will change the law.”
At the conclusion of the hearing, Chief Justice Richard Bevan said the court will take the case under advisement.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.