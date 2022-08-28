Some Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents got to meet Idaho State Police Cpl. David Wesche as he patrolled the area Friday evening for Hot August Nights.

Now, some of those people were less enthusiastic about the encounter, but Wesche’s goal that night was to keep drivers and passengers on the road safe. ISP, the Lewiston Police Department and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, stepped up patrols for DUI emphasis this weekend because of the increase of people and drivers for Hot August Nights.

Tags

Recommended for you