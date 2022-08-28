Some Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents got to meet Idaho State Police Cpl. David Wesche as he patrolled the area Friday evening for Hot August Nights.
Now, some of those people were less enthusiastic about the encounter, but Wesche’s goal that night was to keep drivers and passengers on the road safe. ISP, the Lewiston Police Department and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, stepped up patrols for DUI emphasis this weekend because of the increase of people and drivers for Hot August Nights.
There are certain driving behaviors Wesche looks for when determining if there’s reasonable cause for the driver being impaired. Those indicators include:
Weaving in a lane.
No headlights when it’s dark.
Driving without turn signals.
Slow or excessive speed.
A delayed response for when a light turns green.
“Studies show those types of clues and indicators do have a higher chance of being driving impaired,” he said.
If Wesche has reasonable cause to believe a driver is impaired based on their driving habits, he turns his lights on and has the driver stop. For Hot August Nights, when he knows there are inebriates behind the wheel, he said, you can never be too careful.
“On a night like this, even when you think you don’t have anything to worry about, there’s so many drunk drivers,” Wesche said. “You just never know.”
When Wesche does come across a driver he’s suspicious of, he can conduct a field sobriety test, which includes following an object from the left to right, walking and turning, and a one-legged stand. If the person is able to do those activities, they “meet decision points.” If not, the person waits 15 minutes and a breath sample is taken.
Drivers can refuse a field sobriety test, Wesche said, and if there’s enough evidence of drinking and driving, like weaving or driving down the street the wrong way, they can still be arrested. However, the test is a way for people to show they are sober.
Although his evening patrol involved driving around U.S. Highway 12 by the Clearwater River Casino, North Lewiston and Main Street near Locomotive Park, most of the time when he’s on the job he’s watching traffic. The last time Wesche was patrolling Lewiston was in 2014, but he said he’s still familiar with its high-traffic areas. The bottom of the Lewiston hill, where State Route 128 and U.S. Highway 12 cross, is an area he monitors closely because people are entertinfg town and leaving.
On patrol, Wesche drives an ISP SUV, which allows him to have room for all of his equipment — a computer, radar to detect a vehicle’s speed, a radio and a rifle. There is also an antenna on the front and back of the patrol car to detect a vehicle’s speed. Wesche said the antenna catches people off guard. Cars will drive past and he will pull them over for speeding and they ask, “How did you get my speed after I drove past?” Wesche said.
The computer, which is a nearly indestructible laptop, has internet access so Wesche can look up the information he needs with the vehicle serving as the internet hot spot.
Although other state agencies run their own driver’s licenses and license plates through the computers, Wesche said the ISP dispatch searches that information for troopers.
“Because this district is so limited with (internet) connectivity, we don’t rely on it,” he said.
He also has to keep his vehicle running, even when it’s idle because in many cases he’s in areas where there is no cellphone service and his only way to communicate is through the radio, which only works when the car is on.
To turn on the flashing lights and siren that indicate to drivers to pull over, Wesche flips a toggle button. The buttons used to be smaller, he said, and it was hard to find the right button and push it while keeping an eye on everything else. The current method is better.
“It’s easy: You just put it to the side. You don’t even have to look at it,” he said.
Even in an SUV that clearly sports an ISP logo, one of the most identifying features of a state trooper is the hat.
“The hat’s not comfortable, but it is a distinguishing representation of a state trooper,” Wesche said.
More than that, it’s also symbolic. Wesche said that all through his training the hat hung on the wall to incentivize the trainees of the end goal at graduation.