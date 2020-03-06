Idaho state employees’ pay raises up in the air

BOISE — What the Legislature giveth, the Legislature can taketh away.
That’s the situation state employees may soon find themselves in, as they wait to hear whether they’ll get a pay raise next year.
Gov. Brad Little included a 2 percent merit-based salary increase for state employees in his fiscal 2021 budget recommendation. However, he also included a 2 percent base budget reduction for all non-school general fund agencies.
The Legislature’s joint budget committee has largely followed those recommendations as it sets next year’s agency budgets. The 2 percent “change in employee compensation,” or CEC salary increase, costs $14.9 million overall, while the 2 percent budget cut saves $37.6 million.
That disparity prompted Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, to wonder if agency directors will simply forego giving CEC raises next year and use those salary savings to offset all or part of the 2 percent cut.
“The math is simple,” she said.
Wintrow, who sits on the joint budget committee, noted that smaller agencies in particular have little room in their budgets to meet the 2 percent holdback. If they approve the employee raises, they may find themselves in the position of cutting programs or positions at the same time as they’re boosting salaries.
“Giving a 2 percent CEC at the same time as we’re cutting 2 percent is disingenuous,” she said. “We need to be honest with employees. We say we’re giving a 2 percent raise, but some employees won’t get it.”
Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, said he would be “disappointed” if agency directors simply use the CEC dollars to offset budget cuts.
“And I would be surprised, as well. I hold our department heads in higher esteem than that,” said Anderson, who sits on the budget committee and is co-chairman of the Change in Employee Compensation Committee.
“My expectation is that all employees will see a salary increase,” he said. “It may not be 2 percent, but I think they’ll all benefit. The 2 percent cut will be done more selectively. Maybe there will be less overtime or vacant positions will be left open for longer periods.”
Most agency budgets are divided into operating funds, personnel costs and capital expenditures. When the Legislature sets the budgets, it typically specifies how much of the total funding goes into each of those categories.
Similarly, the budget committee is dictating how much of the 2 percent holdback should come out of operating costs, versus personnel or capital funds. In many cases, it’s taking the holdback entirely out of operating costs.
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, noted that personnel dollars can be moved into the operating account, but not the other way around. Consequently, state officials could use the CEC funding to offset budget cuts.
Like Anderson, though, he thinks they’ll be more surgical. While some may take that route, it should be an agency-by-agency decision rather than an across-the-board response.
“We’re structuring their budgets to give them the flexibility to decide where and how to make that 2 percent reduction,” Agenbroad said. “The simple math says why give a CEC when we’re cutting budgets, but that doesn’t recognize the confidence we have in our directors to manage their agencies.”
Wintrow found that disingenuous as well.
“The agencies have the flexibility, but if we’re reducing the resources they have, how much flexibility do they really have?” she asked.
She sees this whole issue as a self-induced crisis prompted by Republican infatuation with anemic government.
“We’re in the middle of the greatest economic boom in the state, and we’re acting like we’re in a recession,” Wintrow said. “This is a crisis we (the Legislature) manufactured.”
Besides approving the largest tax cut in state history in 2018, she said, the Legislature also mandated that sales tax collections from online sales go into a new tax refund account. That’s capturing about $6 million per month that should have been coming to the general fund, where the budget committee could determine how best to use it.
“It’s been sequestered in a slush fund that only the folks at the top decide where it goes,” Wintrow said. “That has created stress in government, and now we’re having to accommodate that stress. We’ve manufactured this problem out of a desire to make government smaller.”
Little on Wednesday acknowledged that agencies could choose to use the CEC funding to offset the 2 percent budget cut.
“But the intent is that that not be the case,” he said.
