The Child Nutrition Division of the Idaho State Department of Education is seeking partners for the summer food service program this year.
The program provides free meals and snacks to children ages 1 to 18 in low-income areas during the summer when school is not in session. Summer food sponsors are reimbursed for qualifying breakfast, lunch, snack and/or dinner they serve at approved sites in the state.
For 2022, sponsors may include public or private nonprofit schools, residential camps and colleges or universities, tribal or state governments, religious organizations, libraries and private nonprofit groups.
Sponsors are required to attend a training at Coeur d’Alene on March 7; Nampa on March 10; Pocatello on March 17; or Twin Falls on March 18. Application information will be given to eligible sponsors and needs to be turned in to the state department by April 29.
More information can be found at (208) 332-6828 or sde.idaho.gov/cnp/sfsp.