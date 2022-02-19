The State Board of Education voted unanimously to waive requirements for Idaho students to take college entrance exams to graduate this spring or summer.
The state board took action at its Thursday meeting for students in the high school class of 2022. Superintendent of Public Instruction and board member Sherri Ybarra advocated for the permanent removal of the requirement, which is a rule change proposed by the state board that is pending before the Idaho Legislature this session.
The current rule, which was also waived in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, requires Idaho students to take either the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) or the American College Testing (ACT) exams.
Most high school juniors end up taking the SAT because that test is provided to students for free through a state contract.
Last year, the state board dropped the statewide requirement for college entrance exams for state colleges and universities.