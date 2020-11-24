The Idaho State Board of Education approved a pending rule during a special meeting on Monday that changes how public schools count the attendance of their students.
Instead of counting average daily attendance to determine the amount of state funding a school receives, a district will be able to use their full-time equivalent student enrollment numbers.
The action made small changes to a temporary and proposed rule the board approved in August by adding new language that addresses how kids are counted for summer school programs and how to count kindergarten students who are present for less than 2½ hours a day.
The attendance reporting protocols give schools more flexibility to count students who may not be physically present in a classroom as they engage in remote or hybrid learning models because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of counting how many students are attending classes in a brick-and-mortar building, districts are able to count the amount of minutes students spend in their courses.
Other actions taken by the board include:
The board voted to repeal a chapter of Idaho Code that required the University of Idaho to use the administrative rule process to set standards for seed certification as outlined in the “Seed and Plant Certification Act of 1959.”
In 2020, the Idaho Legislature approved the change, which then went into effect in July. The move to repeal the chapter aligns it to the legislation that was approved earlier this year.
The board approved a pending rule that will bring Idaho’s career technical education teacher certification requirements into alignment with statutory changes.
The board approved a pending rule that cleared up language and modified Idaho’s Vocational Rehabilitation Program so it aligns with federal requirements.
All four of the rules will be forwarded to the Idaho Legislature for consideration during the 2021 session.