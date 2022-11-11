Idaho settles lawsuit over antiquated anti-sodomy law

FILE - The James A. McClure Federal Building & United States Courthouse, which houses the U.S. District Court, in seen in Boise, Idaho, on Jan. 19, 2007. Idaho has agreed to allow people who have been convicted of having oral or anal sex under an antiquated law to be removed from the state's sex offender list in order to settle a two-year-old lawsuit. The Idaho State Police will also pay the attorneys fees of the men who sued over the law, according to the settlement filed in Idaho's U.S. District Court on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Troy Maben, File)

 AP Troy Maben

BOISE — People who were convicted of having oral or anal sex under an antiquated Idaho law will be allowed to be removed from the state’s sex offender list, according to a settlement Idaho has reached to resolve a two-year-old lawsuit.

The Idaho State Police will also pay the legal fees of the men who sued over the law, according to the settlement filed in Idaho’s U.S. District Court on Thursday.

