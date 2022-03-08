Idaho senior judge ‘had integrity as deep as you can imagine’

Bill Hamlett was a superb judge, according to his friends and colleagues, but not in the way one might expect.
For decades, he worked in the legal system, first as private attorney, then as public defender, prosecutor, magistrate judge and eventually as Idaho Senior Judge until his passing, all the while seeking to understand the so-called troublemakers who sat before him, many of whom he found himself relating to.
On Feb. 3, Hamlett died peacefully at home after living for decades with several different cancers including stage four non-Hodgkin lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, lung cancer, small cell Hodgkin lymphoma, throat cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 79.
His wife, Peggy, remarked that he’d used up every single one of his nine lives.
“He retained his sense of humor until the very end,” Peggy said. “The night before he passed away, I moved him downstairs because he was having a hard time walking from the cancer and he said, ‘Can you get my checkbook? I’d like to balance my checkbook.’ ”
Hamlett played a role in shaping the judicial system in the Gem State, from his first appointment as magistrate judge by Idaho Gov. John Evans, a Democrat who served from 1977-87, to his work as a senior judge, which he continued right up until his death.
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson, who first started practicing law when Hamlett was a prosecutor, said Hamlett wasn’t somebody who simply memorized the statutes and rules of law — but rather, he understood why they existed. And he wasn’t afraid to “buck the system.”
“He was honest and had integrity as deep as you can imagine,” Thompson said. “Some people didn’t appreciate that. But I sure did.”
Hamlett was a “character,” according to Thompson, who worked with him for more than 40 years. He recalled Hamlett’s old, yellow “caterpillar” hat which he had worn for years and was photographed in during a class photo upon graduating from the University of Idaho College of Law. Thompson said Hamlett was the only judge he knew of who had a velvet Elvis on the wall of their office.
As a magistrate judge, Hamlett was often sent down to Boise to help cover cases in Ada County, where his no-nonsense, no-bureaucracy attitude earned him a reputation known all around the state.
“He was dedicated and he was stubborn, which I think is one of the reasons he held that cancer at bay for so long,” Thompson said. “I don’t know of anybody else who had that kind of strength and fortitude.”
Before attending law school at UI, Hamlett went to Berkeley on a track scholarship and took a class from Carl Sagan.
He later served two stints in Vietnam as a Marine and returned with two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. After being blown out of a helicopter, he decided another career path might serve him better. The Purple Heart is awarded to military members who are injured or killed in combat and the Bronze Star is a medal which recognizes service members who showed acts of heroism in the field or who are meritorious in their work.
Hamlett was a lifelong learner. He was always quick to share his enthusiasm and knowledge with others and was never one to brag about his accomplishments.
“He was a very confident man, but he was very humble, too,” said Latah County 2nd District Court Judge John Judge, a longtime friend of Hamlett’s. “Bill’s also a great writer and given his experiences, he could’ve written a great American novel. But then I started thinking — he sort of lived it.”
Judge, who first met Hamlett when he was a student at UI and Hamlett was a law school instructor, said Hamlett continued to mentor him for decades to come. While he didn’t get to know Hamlett well just from being in the classroom, the two later became close as Judge began working as a lawyer and later as a magistrate judge.
“He touched so many lives, so, so many lives,” Judge said. “He’s a friend, just a great person, and I miss him.”
Sometimes after work, Judge said he and Hamlett would have a cocktail and talk, not just about the law, but a range of topics. He said Hamlett was a storyteller like none other.
“A lot of times, when you’re with Bill, he’d just be telling you a story,” Judge said. “He was incredibly well read and actually taught Russian literature before he went to law school. He was constantly curious.”
Hamlett, who was born in Paris, Texas, grew up in a small mining town in Nevada where he and his friends watched atomic bomb test explosions with their naked eyes. His dad, William, was a Navy doctor who died in the Korean War when Hamlett was 7 years old.
His mom, Mary, was a public health nurse who later took a job providing medical services on a reservation outside of Ely, Nev. Hamlett’s upbringing had a large influence on him later in life. As a prosecutor and judge, Hamlett found his people: the local troublemakers, who he often found redeeming.
“He related to people having to overcome obstacles,” his wife, Peggy said. “There are people who really had hearts of gold but trouble just followed them around. Those were Bill’s people and they saw him on a regular basis.”
Peggy got to know Hamlett over drinks at the Nobby Inn, now the Breakfast Club, and the two married in 1989. At first, she avoided him for a while because of his association with the law.
“We were a perfect yin-and-yang kind of couple,” Peggy said. “Bill made me smarter and I made him sexier. We were a lot alike, but it probably wouldn’t have seemed like it on the outside to other people.”
She was a metal collector and he was a fine art collector. Thompson said it was wonderful to see them together.
“Peg was a remarkable addition to his life because I think we all believed that Bill was going to be a lifelong bachelor,” Thompson said. “And then all the sudden he and Peg were getting married.”
Peggy said when Hamlett wasn’t in a robe or a suit, he’d wear jeans with holes in them and sported frazzled hair. He never asked anyone to call him by a special title.
She recalled a time the two were shopping at Rosauers and the security personnel became suspicious of Hamlett based on his appearance.
“Bill was in the aisle by himself looking through batteries and they had a new security person who came over to the checker and said, ‘Watch that guy in the battery aisle, he might be trying to steal batteries,’ ” Peggy said. “Bill was very unpretentious in that way.”
Megan Marshall, the Latah County magistrate judge, said Hamlett was like a father to her.
Marshall met him while she was a defense lawyer practicing as a public defender in Kootenai County. She remembered the way he addressed each defendant directly.
“Certainly, he would talk to the lawyers but he was always more interested in talking to the person and figuring out what their story was, where they came from and how he could help them,” Marshall said. “He always met people where they were.”
She spoke with him the morning he died. At the time, he was still planning to come in and cover for her at work.
“He was incredibly dedicated to his work and lived for his service to the public and to the community,” she said. “Until the very end, it was really only his body that failed him. Cognitively, his mind — his intellectual mind — and his ability to be a judge or anything else never left him.”
After his death, Hamlett’s body was donated to Washington State University for use in the cadaver labs. When his ashes are returned, Peggy said she was instructed to put half his ashes in any body of water that will float to the sea and to take the other half back to Nevada to be deposited at a place called Hole in the Mountain Peak in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.
Hamlett is survived by his wife, Peggy; his aunt, Ruth Pozza; his niece, Emily Baker; his dog, Lupita; and an entourage of many rescued cats.
There will be a celebration of Hamlett’s life from 3:30-5 p.m. April 16 at the 1912 Center, where loved ones can raise a glass and share stories.
Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.