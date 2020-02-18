BOISE — Legislation legalizing the production, processing and sale of industrial hemp was introduced in the Idaho Senate on a unanimous voice vote Monday.
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, the co-sponsor of the bill, assured the Senate State Affairs Committee that, when it comes back for a public hearing, “we will have a ‘robust’ discussion about hemp policy in Idaho.”
That was a tongue-in-cheek reference to similar legislation last year that attracted critical attention from a number of parties, including prosecutors, law enforcement and the agriculture community — stakeholders who continue to take an interest in the subject.
“We have a number of folks who are waiting to see this language,” Lee said Monday.
Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, the other co-sponsor on the bill, said the measure allows Idaho farmers to start growing industrial hemp as soon as this year, under federal rules.
The bill also directs the Idaho Department of Agriculture to submit a state plan to its federal counterpart by no later than June 15. If approved, the plan would allow Idaho to regulate hemp production on its own. The goal is to have the state regulatory structure in place no later than the spring of 2021.
While related to marijuana, industrial hemp by definition contains no more than 0.3 percent THC. THC is the psychoactive component in the plant — the part that makes people high. Modern strains of marijuana, by comparison, often have THC levels of 20 percent to 30 percent.
The 2018 Farm Bill effectively ended a nearly 90-year-old ban on the production and sale of industrial hemp in the United States. It allows states to regulate the crop, following approval of a state plan.
Besides opening the door to hemp production in Idaho, the Troy-Lee bill encourages the University of Idaho to research the crop. It also provides new language governing the transportation of hemp on Idaho roadways.
