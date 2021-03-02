BOISE — An effort to tighten restrictions on Idaho’s citizen initiative process passed the Senate on a 26-9 near-party-line vote Monday, moving on to the House for further action.
The bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, and Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, doubles the number of legislative districts where initiative sponsors must gather signatures.
To qualify for the ballot under current law, signatures must be collected from 6 percent of registered voters in 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts, as well as 6 percent of registered voters statewide.
Senate Bill 1110 increases the threshold to 6 percent in all 35 districts. It removes the 6 percent statewide standard, as that requirement would be met once the necessary number of signatures are collected in every district in the state.
“This bill doesn’t change the (total) number of signatures that are required, and it doesn’t reduce the time allowed to gather signatures,” said Vick, during Monday’s Senate floor debate. “What does it do? In my mind, it provides equity to all legislative districts in Idaho in the signature gathering for initiative petitions. I also think it helps protects us from out-of-state interest groups.”
Opponents said the proposed changes make an already difficult initiative process nearly impossible, and effectively eliminate Idaho’s constitutional right to propose laws by citizen initiative.
“If we’re going to make such significant changes to this, maybe we should look at a constitutional amendment and just remove it from the Constitution,” said Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, one of only two Republicans to vote no on the bill. All seven Senate Democrats also opposed the measure.
Vick presented SB 1110 as an effort to protect rural voters from being overwhelmed by ballot measures that cater to the state’s urban population centers.
However, it’s being debated at a time when a group called Kind Idaho is gathering signatures for an initiative to legalize medical marijuana. That caused some critics to suggest it’s simply another manifestation of the Legislature’s anti-marijuana mentality.
Similarly, the bill comes less than three years after voters approving the 2018 Medicaid expansion initiative. Lawmakers placed additional limitations on the initiative process following the passage of that ballot measure, only to see them be vetoed by Gov. Brad Little, in part because of legal concerns.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, noted that Idaho voters have only approved 15 initiatives since 1936. That includes measures creating the homeowner’s property tax exemption, establishing Idaho’s sunshine laws on political contributions, and allowing for the regulation of dredge mining.
It’s questionable whether any of those measures could have passed under the provisions of SB 1110, he said, given that the bill effectively gives one legislative district veto power over ballot initiatives that are supported by the other 34 districts.
“I don’t think it’s fair to take more power from the people,” Nelson said. “The people reserved to themselves the (constitutional) power to right laws. I think this bill makes that too difficult.”
Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said reasonable minds can disagree about this proposed policy.
In his view, however, “I think it’s better policy to be inclusive,” he said. “Let’s make sure every corner of the state has an opportunity to have a say (on which initiatives qualify for the ballot).”
