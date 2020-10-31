Despite doom-and-gloom predictions of a national recession next year, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch expects the U.S. economy to “take off.”
“Whoever becomes president will look like a genius,” Risch said Friday. “There’s lots of things I think are going to happen once we get this (coronavirus pandemic) behind us and get back to living normally.”
His comments came during a Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce invitation-only luncheon at the Red Lion Hotel. Gov. Brad Little also attended the event.
Demonstrating the new normal of life during a pandemic, the luncheon was limited to 50 people, in order to meet social distancing guidelines. Attendees were also required to wear face masks, except when seated.
Little said governing during a pandemic was “like dog years,” where each year feels like seven.
“I’ve been governor for a little over a year and a half, but it seems like nine,” he joked.
Nevertheless, Little said Idaho is weathering the storm better than almost any state in the nation.
“Before COVID, we were dealing with a lot of opportunities and challenges of growth,” he said. “Now, during the pandemic, we’re going to continue dealing with growth.”
More and more people are moving to Idaho, Little said, and the state recently set a 10-year high for its labor force participation rate. Its unemployment rate is among the lowest in the country, and personal income growth over the past year was the highest in the nation, according to a report by the Pew Charitable Trusts.
“That’s why our pandemic response is so important,” he said. “If we can reverse the trend of our rising COVID cases and we all do our part, prosperity will increase. The business community is a critical part of that.”
Risch devoted part of his talk to reminiscing about the seven months he served as Idaho governor, as well as noting how “fortunate” the state is to have an unbroken, 25-year string of Republican governors.
“We don’t have the whiplash of big-spending government and very conservative government,” he said. “We have a government that’s been guided by people who taught each other and shared and moved the state forward in a very uniform fashion.”
Risch, who is running for a third term in office, also gave Congress and the Trump administration high marks for its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We started getting inklings (about the virus) — very minor — in early January,” he said. “But nobody knew what this was. This was our sixth virus (outbreak) since 2003, but nobody knew where it would go. Most of us thought it would run its course like the others did and by now would be a distant memory.”
Instead, Risch said, COVID-19 turned into a “house on fire.”
Once that became apparent, he said, Congress responded vigorously by appropriating more than $3 trillion in various relief bills.
More still needs to be done, Risch said, but negotiations won’t progress until after Tuesday’s election.
“I believe that once the election is over, (the next relief bill) will be the first thing we take up and we’ll be able to put it to bed,” he said.
Risch squares off against Democrat Paulette Jordan in Tuesday’s election. Rather than pat him on the back for his role in addressing the coronavirus pandemic, she blasted what she described as his “outrageous attempt to cover up his own extraordinary failure to address the pandemic.”
As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Risch “was briefed on the coronavirus on Jan. 27,” Jordan said. “He had a chance to stop (the pandemic) and he blew it. He lost his chance to try to secure us from another one.”
Following Risch’s comments, chamber President Kristin Kemak said that was the final event the chamber will hold this year. Because of the increasing coronavirus caseload, she said, the chamber’s Christmas parade and December luncheon will be canceled.
