EAGLE, Idaho — Idaho officials on Wednesday sold only one of five parcels at an auction involving a 14-acre island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Lands sold one lot on Cougar Island for its appraised value of just more than $2 million to Jim Laski of Bellevue, Idaho. Laski has been leasing the lot from the state and built a cabin on it.

Tags

Recommended for you