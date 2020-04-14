POCATELLO — Idaho gas prices saw the second-largest drop in the country last week, because of concerns about COVID-19, but the average price per gallon is still above the national average.
The average price for gas per gallon in Idaho dropped by 17 cents, according to a report from AAA Idaho. It’s the largest decrease in the Rocky Mountain region; across the country, only Alaska — where average gas prices dropped 19 cents — saw a more significant fall.
As of Monday, the average price for gas in Idaho is $2.02 per gallon, according to the release. That’s 53 cents less than a month ago, and 72 cents less than a year ago.
The average price for gas nationally is $1.86 — which is 44 cents less than a month ago, and 96 cents less than a year ago. Idaho currently ranks 13th in the country for the most expensive fuel, according to the release.
The release recommends using gloves at the gas pump — or even plastic bags if gloves aren’t available. Drivers should also try to select a pump at the end of the row, to avoid coming into close proximity with others.