The Idaho Secretary of State’s office launched a new web portal Friday that will allow Idahoans to report election-based misinformation ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, according to a press release.

Secretary of State Lawerence Denney encouraged voters in the release to be aware of misinformation and report anything on social media that appears to be inaccurate or misleading, such as election dates, mail-in ballot rules, polling place hours and poll watchers.

