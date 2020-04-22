The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a special board meeting today to once again act on three items that were voted on earlier this week.
The board held a virtual meeting Monday, but the livestream failed. After consulting with the Office of the Attorney General, the board plans to re-hear the items it took action on.
“We had a technical problem with our livestream of the meeting on the board Facebook page, which unfortunately excluded the public from being able to watch the proceedings live,” said State Board President Debbie Critchfield.
During the meeting, which was posted to social media late Monday evening, the board approved amendments to a policy about occupational specialist endorsements for career technical education. The board also approved the second reading of a policy that would allow presidents at higher education institutions to act more quickly when a disaster or pandemic occurs.
The third action item, which was not approved by the board, would have created a memorandum of understanding for 18 information technology staff members, who are being transferred from the Idaho state Department of Education to the Office of the State Board of Education.
The virtual meeting will begin at 2 p.m. PDT today and can be accessed by calling (877) 820-7829. The participation code is 8461895.
During Monday’s meeting, Matt Freeman, the board’s executive director, said Idaho will receive $15.6 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that can be used to provide emergency support to K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and other education-related entities that have been affected by COVID-19.
Greg Wilson, the governor’s senior education policy adviser, said Gov. Brad Little has the discretion to dole out those education grants, but asked the board for feedback on how they would like that money to be awarded.
“I think everybody knows the outlook right now for education looks very uncertain. We do not know the full economic and revenue impacts of the pandemic and really don’t know what the next school year will look like across our system,” Wilson said.
The money, according to Wilson, should be spent in areas focused on the facilitation of remote learning, especially for the state’s at-risk students. It could also be used as an investment in the state’s remote learning structure.
The grant funds, according to Freeman, need to be dispersed within one year.
As higher education campuses remain closed to in-person classes, the board was informed that the institutions have started to form reopening plans.
“Our intention is to open this fall in a very prudent way,” said University of Idaho President Scott Green.
Colleges and universities across the state are expected to finalize their plans for a 1 percent budget holdback in the current fiscal year, as ordered by Little in March, by May 1. Plans for a 5 percent reduction for the next fiscal year will be finalized by May 15, according to Dani Dunstan, who provided the update to the board.
State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said the 1 percent holdback for K-12 will amount to $18.9 million. To meet that, Ybarra said there will be reductions in areas such as professional development, content curriculum and discretionary funds for classrooms.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.