Statewide results for Idaho’s early reading test show 51 percent of students in kindergarten through third grade are reading at grade level.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a news release Monday that this year’s results have increased from 49.6 percent last fall.
By grade, kindergartners were down 2.6 percent at 40.8 percent of students reading at grade level this fall compared to 43.4 percent in fall 2020. Other grades increased, with 46 percent of first graders, 57.3 percent of second graders and 59.3 percent of third graders testing at grade reading level.
In 2019, before COVID-19, 42.3 of students in kindergarten, 48.9 percent in first grade, 62.9 percent in second grade and 64 percent in third grade were reading at grade level.
The test was administered around the state from Aug. 10 to Sept. 25.
The Idaho Reading Indicator breaks down the number into three categories of at, near or below grade level. The test measures alphabetic knowledge, phonetic awareness, vocabulary, comprehension and fluency.