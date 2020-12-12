Idaho’s ready to ration care if needed

The Idaho Health and Welfare Board adopted a rule Friday paving the way for the state to implement crisis standards of care if COVID-19 infections continue to climb and ultimately swamp hospitals and other health care facilities.
The declaration that would come from Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen would amount to a public acknowledgement that health care resources are so stressed that patients could no longer expect to receive normal care. Instead, care would be triaged and rationed.
Jeppesen said the crisis standards could be prompted by a shortage of hospital beds, too few doctors and nurses to care for patients or a lack of critical resources such as oxygen or ventilators.
“What we tend to see as the limiting factor right now is staff. Idaho has suffered for many years from a shortage of qualified nurses and doctors, and then during the pandemic we see many of them that are out sick either having COVID themselves or having been exposed to COVID, or in many cases sometimes home for other reasons such as child care or helping with online school or those sorts of things,” he said.
During the meeting that was held virtually, board Vice Chairman Jim Guiffre, of Boise, predicted the new rule could be used in the near future.
“I think we are pretty close to crisis standards of care needing to be implemented, and I think the director needs that capability to really take care and prevent further transmission of this virus,” Guiffre said.
At a news conference following the meeting, Jeppesen said only 20 percent of the state’s hospitals are operating normally and 80 percent have made changes such as curtailing elective procedures because of the COVID-19 caseload.
Earlier this week, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center at Lewiston said it was treating seven COVID-19 patients, and had “adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including in critical care and intensive care.” Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported Friday that an average of 12.5 COVID-19 patients received care at hospitals in the five-county region this week.
But Gov. Brad Little said Thursday that hospitals in some regions are being overwhelmed. On Friday he called up an additional 150 Idaho National Guard members to augment the state’s medical capacity.
If the current rate of increasing cases continues, Jeppesen said the state could be weeks away from a crisis standards of care declaration. It would most likely be recommended by an advisory committee, although the rule adopted Friday allows the director to make the determination on his own.
Implementation of crisis standards would not give health practitioners any additional tools or authorities. Instead it would serve as a sort of red alert declaration for both the public and the health care community.
“It would let the hospitals know and other health care providers know that we have moved to a crisis standard of care. It would point them to the guidance we have out as to how to operate in that environment,” Jeppesen said. “If we ever had to get here, and I hope we don’t, it has the effect of letting the public know as well that something has changed and is different, and their expectations maybe should be different if they are seeking health care.”
Last summer the state completed guidance documents designed to help health care providers decide how to ration care under the crisis standards, including how to determine who might ultimately be denied life-saving measures.
Jeppesen said formal implementation of the standards would also provide some legal cover to practitioners should they later face litigation related to care provided during such a crisis.
“If we declared that and something legally was filed against a health care entity operating under those standards, it would have the effect of giving them a defense that says ‘We were essentially operating under unique circumstances that required us to depart from the usual standard of care given the level of resources that were in the community,’ ” he said.
The temporary rule is set to stay in place through the 2021 Idaho legislative session and then likely be replaced by a permanent rule. Crisis standards of care could also be implemented following a large-scale natural disaster, such as a devastating earthquake that overwhelms health care resources.
Health and Welfare announced an additional 1,582 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in Idaho Friday and 15 deaths. In north central Idaho, an additional 89 cases were reported, including 42 in Nez Perce County, 28 in Latah County, seven in Idaho County and one new fatality, seven in Lewis County and five in Clearwater.
Whitman County reported nine new cases, and Asotin County had eight new cases.
In other area COVID-19 news, Nezperce School District Superintendent Shawn Tiegs announced on Facebook that he tested positive for the virus. Tiegs said he doesn’t know how he contracted it and that his only symptom so far is a headache.
“I hope that my constant mask-wearing has prevented others that I care about deeply from getting it,” he wrote, noting while following mask-wearing and social-distancing guidelines doesn’t guarantee the coronavirus won’t spread, it has been proven to help.
“When it comes to wearing a mask, please know that no one likes them, but the best science says that they help. We are all in this mess together. We will get through this together. Please do whatever you can do to help with this illness, not detract or distract.”
