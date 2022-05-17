The latest in a long line of “most important elections in our lifetime” takes place today, when primary voters in Idaho decide which candidates will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
Republican voters have the most choices, with contested races for several statewide positions — including governor and attorney general — as well as a number of legislative and county positions.
Democratic voters have fewer options.
In addition to the U.S. Senate race, which attracted two candidates, Lewiston native and Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad is running a long-shot write-in campaign for governor.
He initially filed to run as a Democrat, but was disqualified because at the time he was registered to vote as a Republican. He’ll face Marsing educator Stephen Heidt.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day registration is allowed, as long as you bring identification. For those voting absentee, ballots must be received by the county elections office by 8 p.m.
The list of the contested primaries in north central Idaho includes:
Democratic ballot
U.S. Senate — Ben Pursley and David Roth.
Governor — Stephen Heidt and Shelby Rognstad (write-in).
Republican ballot
U.S. Senate — Mike Crapo (incumbent), Brenda Bourn, Natalie Fleming, Scott Trotter and Ramont Turnbull.
Governor — Brad Little (incumbent), Steven Bradshaw, Ben Cannady, Ed Humphreys, Ashley Jackson, Lisa Marie, Janice McGeachin and Cody Usabel.
Lieutenant Governor — Scott Bedke, Daniel Gasiorowski and Priscilla Giddings.
Secretary of State — Phil McGrane, Dorothy Moon and Mary Souza.
Attorney General — Lawrence Wasden (incumbent), Raul Labrador and Art Macomber.
Superintendent of Public Instruction — Sherri Ybarra (incumbent), Debbie Critchfield and Brandon Durst.
2nd Legislative District
Clearwater, Benewah, Shoshone counties, eastern half of Kootenai County and a small portion of Bonner County
Senate — Jon Cantamessa, Phil Hart and Bill Hasz.
6th Legislative District
Latah and Lewis counties, northern/eastern half of Nez Perce County
Senate — Robert Blair, Dan Foreman and Jen Seegmiller.
House A — Lori McCann (incumbent) and Claudia Dalby.
7th Legislative District
Idaho and Adams counties, most of Lewiston and the southern half of Nez Perce County
Senate — Carl Crabtree (incumbent), Cindy Carlson, Heather Rogers and Keith Stuffle.
House A — Mike Kingsley (incumbent) and Lynn Guyer.
Clearwater County
County Commissioner, District 3 — Ken Harvey and Rick Miller.
Clerk — JoAnn Davis and Helen Clark.
Lewis County
County Commissioner, District 3 — Eric Hasselstrom and Tracy Behler.
Libertarian ballot
Governor — John Dionne Jr. and Paul Sand.
In addition to the offices listed above, all party precinct positions are up for election in the primary.
The 2nd Judicial District also has a three-way race to succeed District Judge Jay Gaskill. John Bradbury, Justin Coleman and Michelle Evans are competing for that seat.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.
Nez Perce County polling places
Lewiston precincts 1 and 2 — Lewiston Community Center.
Lewiston precinct 3 — Trinity Lutheran Church.
Lewiston precincts 4 and 7 — Nazarene Church.
Lewiston precincts 5 and 9 — Nez Perce Masonic Lodge No. 10.
Lewiston precinct 6 — Lewiston Police Training Center.
Lewiston precinct 8 — Echo Hills Church.
Lewiston precincts 10 through 22 — Nez Perce County Fair Building.
Rimrock 23 — Nez Perce County Courthouse.
Foothills 24 — Lewiston Community Center.
Tammany 25 — Nez Perce County Fair Building.
Lapwai 26 — Lapwai City Hall.
Leland 27 — Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Lenore 28 — Lenore Community Activity Center.
Peck 29 — Peck Community Center.
Gifford 30 — Gifford Community Hall.
Culdesac 31 — Culdesac Community Center.
Webb 32 — Lapwai City Hall.