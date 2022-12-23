Idaho’s hot springs offer a place to warm up during winter

The hot spring at Mountain Village Resort has been piped into a man-made pool in a small log building on the banks of Valley Creek near Stanley, Idaho.

 Mountain Village Resort

It’s snowing, temperatures are dipping below freezing, and you’re bored sitting at home all day staring out the window at the miserable weather.

But then you remember: You live in Idaho. It doesn’t have to be this way.

Tags

Recommended for you