Idaho’s abortion trigger ban clock starts ticking

<text>Gustafson</text>

Although the U.S. Supreme Court issued its opinion overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24, the court did not complete its official judgment until Tuesday, meaning Idaho’s trigger law banning nearly all abortions will now go into effect on Aug. 25.

According to the text of Senate Bill 1385, the trigger law takes effect 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court issues its judgment returning the power to regulate abortion to the states.

