BOISE — Idaho revenue collections came in $30 million ahead of forecast in March, in what may be the last blush of fiscal health before the coronavirus sickens the entire economy.
The state collected $260.4 million in general fund tax revenue last month, according to numbers released Tuesday by the state Division of Financial Management.
That was $30.6 million, or 13.3 percent, ahead of forecast, and 27.9 percent ahead of the same period last year.
Through the first nine months of the fiscal year, the state has collected $2.665 billion in income and sales taxes, as well as production and miscellaneous tax revenues. That’s $113.9 million, or 4.5 percent, ahead of forecast.
Individual income tax receipts accounted for the entire March surplus. They came in $43.8 million ahead of projections; corporate income tax receipts were $10.3 million below forecast; sales tax collections were $1.1 million, or 0.9 percent, below forecast.
Given that income tax receipts are based on an individual’s 2019 earnings, state officials don’t expect them to be “highly impacted” by the steps taken in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus — including a statewide stay-at-home order.
Sales tax receipts will be affected. However, the March numbers reflect purchases that were made in February, before the stay-at-home order went into effect. The economic impact from the order won’t start showing up until next month.