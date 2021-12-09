Idaho state revenue collections continued to out-perform expectations in November, coming in 15.6 percent or $47.2 million higher than projected for the month.
Through the first five months of fiscal 2022, the state collected just more than $2 billion in general fund tax revenues. That’s $255.5 million or 14.6 percent ahead of forecast.
The state Division of Financial Management released the November revenue report on Wednesday.
Even before the numbers came out, the state was looking at a potential $1.6 billion budget surplus in fiscal ’22, which ends June 30. That’s because the 2022 general fund budget of $4.22 billion was based on projected revenues of $4.25 billion.
The revenue estimate has since been increased to $4.77 billion, but actual collections are coming in even ahead of that. The beginning cash balance for the year was also $750 million higher than expected because of flush revenue collections last year.
Individual income tax collections during the month of November amounted to $156.6 million, while corporate income tax collections topped $6.95 million. Those figures were up 8.6 percent and 103 percent, respectively, compared to the same period of last year.
Similarly, the sales tax collections of $178.5 million were up 13 percent compared to the same period of 2020. That includes $12.2 million from online sales — money that flows directly into a dedicated tax relief fund.
Actual general fund collections now have exceeded expectations in 22 of the past 24 months, dating back to the fall of 2019.
