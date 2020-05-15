Idaho will reopen to out-of-state hunters and anglers starting 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the resumption of sales of licenses, tags and permits to nonresidents. According to a news release from the agency, the move aligns with Gov. Brad Little’s Stage 2 of “Idaho Rebounds.”
Commissioners suspended the sale of some nonresident licenses and tags in April to support Little’s stay-at-home order. Nonresident licenses, tags and permits will be available to buy online, at vendors, or by calling (800) 554-8685.