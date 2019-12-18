MOSCOW — Idaho House Republican leaders predict that redistricting and property tax relief will be two of the top priorities during the 2020 legislative session.
Speaking to about 40 people at Moscow City Hall on Tuesday, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, and Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, both cited property taxes as an issue they’ll focus on in the coming session, which begins Jan. 6.
“The property tax issue isn’t going away,” Bedke said. “There’s a problem in the fastest-growing parts of the state. Growth isn’t paying for growth, so (the cost of local government) is shifting to people who were originally there.”
Stories about longtime residents being priced out of their homes by rising property taxes are “indefensible,” Bedke said. And while some people suggest raising the homeowner’s exemption — or tying it to the rate of inflation — could fix the problem, that just shifts the burden to other classes of property.
“That could provide short-term relief, but until local (government) budgets go down, it’s not going to fix the problem,” he said.
Moyle, who has pushed for various forms of tax relief throughout his 21 years in the Legislature, noted that rapid growth is driving up home prices in the Treasure Valley. That contributes to the higher property tax bills, and also puts more pressure on local government services.
He said there needs to be a “balancing act” between restricting local government revenues so severely it harms their ability to provide services, while avoiding such significant increases that people are forced to sell their homes.
“I’m hopeful we can work together to find a solution to this,” Moyle said.
If the Legislature doesn’t address this issue, he said, frustrated property owners will eventually push for a citizen initiative that could severely limit any increases in property tax rates.
A legislative report released earlier this year found that unfunded state mandates impose major financial burdens on local governments. Nevertheless, neither Bedke or Moyle suggested eliminating such mandates as a way to help control costs.
The redistricting process — which adjusts legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect the latest 10-year census population numbers — is another likely topic of conversation this session, Bedke said.
During the 2019 session, House Republicans proposed adding a seventh member to the bipartisan redistricting commission — a move critics said would result in partisan gerrymandering.
Bedke downplayed that approach, saying a seventh member would not resolve the “turmoil” inherent in redistricting. That turmoil, he said, stems largely from constitutional and statutory requirements that prohibit legislative boundaries from splitting counties or communities of interest unless no alternative is possible.
A bigger problem, Bedke said, is that the Idaho Constitution allows the redistricting commission to create as few as 30 legislative districts, or a maximum of 35.
“We’ve had 35 districts for the past 30 years,” he said, but at some point a smaller number of districts — meaning larger geographic districts — will likely result in a redistricting plan that better satisfies the statutory requirements.
“I think larger districts are bad for our constituents,” Bedke said, in part because they make it harder for rural communities to elect local representatives.
Consequently, rather than increase the size of the redistricting commission, he thinks a better solution would be to raise the minimum number of legislative districts to 35.
“I think our efforts would be well-spent looking at that,” he said.
Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, agreed, saying “rural voices will be diminished if we go to (a smaller number of) districts.
Bedke noted that either change — adding a seventh member to the commission or changing the minimum number of districts — would require a constitutional amendment. Such legislation requires a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate, followed by a majority vote of the people.
Other topics discussed during the two-hour meeting include potential restrictions on the citizen initiative process, education and transportation funding, and the complete lack of support for any gun control legislation.
This was one of a series of “town hall” meetings House Republican leaders held across Idaho this year. Although the stated intent was to make sure Republican representatives “get out to meet constituents,” all questions had to be submitted in writing, so there was virtually no interaction with the audience until after the meeting concluded.
Other lawmakers who participated in the meeting include Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow; Reps. Mike Kingsley and Thyra Stevenson, both R-Lewiston; Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa; and House Majority Caucus Chairwoman Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, was in the audience. He was encouraged that Republican leaders at least mentioned the possibility of addressing transportation funding.
“I’m ready to work with any of them in trying to solve problems,” he said.
