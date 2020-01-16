Idaho Republicans just can’t quit their Robin Hood act

BOISE — Another year, another session, another opportunity for lawmakers to discuss their favorite topic: tax relief.
That has to be one of the most enjoyable aspects of the job, giving money back to taxpayers in an election year. Score.
That’s why Democrats are so unpopular around here. Mention tax cuts and they immediately start hyperventilating about Idaho’s dismal ranking in per-pupil school funding, the massive shortfall in transportation funding, the billion-dollar deficit in state building maintenance — long lists of unmet needs.
They’re like your mother, constantly nagging you to eat your vegetables. Such a downer.
No, it’s much more fun playing Robin Hood.
Republicans like it so much, they set up a special account for it. Created in 2014, the tax relief fund was supposed to collect any money that online retailers like Amazon voluntarily remitted to the state. No one really expected it to amount to much — states at the time couldn’t require out-of-state retailers to collect sales tax on online sales — but whatever came in would go back to taxpayers.
“It was a stop-gap measure,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, who sponsored the legislation with Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls. “Many of us wanted to get ready for the day when online sales could be taxed — but this being the Idaho House, we needed to assure members it wouldn’t be business as usual with that money.”
In other words, they thought online retailers should collect sales tax just like brick-and-mortar stores, but the only way to get support for the idea was to fence off the revenue to keep it out of the budget. The fund was essentially a sop to anti-tax Republicans.
“I didn’t care how the money was used,” Clow said. “My goal was always to create a level playing field (between online and traditional retail stores). If creating a tax relief fund removed some of the angst, I was OK with that.”
And that’s where things would have stayed, had the U.S. Supreme Court not reversed itself in 2018 and allowed states to dun online retailers.
Idaho modified its statutes to comply with the new ruling last year. Since then, the “voluntary” tax relief fund has burgeoned, from $0 to $35.8 million through the first six months of this fiscal year.
“It’s starting to be real money,” Bedke said.
It also has the potential to undermine the state’s traditional sales tax base.
Witness the recent changes in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with the loss of Shopko, K-Mart, Macy’s and other major retailers. To the extent that purchases at those stores are now made online, the sales tax they used to generate will shift to the tax relief account. State coffers take a double hit, collecting less from brick-and-mortar stores, while failing to benefit from new online purchases.
That’s hardly a problem right now — net sales tax revenues are up nearly $700 million since 2013, or 54 percent. However, e-commerce nationally is growing at four to five times the rate of traditional retail. At some point, fencing off those revenues may not seem like such a great deal.
Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, didn’t think it was a good move from the start. He was the only senator to vote against the Bedke-Clow bill in 2014.
“I think it will be a source of conflict, and we’ll begin to see that this session,” he said. “It’s an erosion of the general fund base. We’ve seen more and more of that in the last few years, taking general fund dollars for highways and other programs. If we continue to erode the base, it makes it really hard to plan and budget.”
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, also has concerns. He was one of three Senate Republicans to oppose last year’s bill conforming to the latest Supreme Court opinion.
“I can’t see any difference between online sales and regular retail sales,” he said. “To me, it’s all sales tax money and should be treated as such.”
Segregating the online tax revenue in a special tax relief account, Crabtree said, “just allows the Legislature to play games with that money.”
Those games have already begun.
Last fall, Gov. Brad Little ordered state agencies to reduce their 2021 budgets by 2 percent — or $37.6 million — citing limited resources. Resources are limited because the Legislature approved the largest tax cut in state history in 2018. That lowered the gap between revenues and expenditures from $262 million in fiscal ’18 to an estimated $24.4 million this year.
Nevertheless, in his Jan. 6 State of the State address, Little proposed taking $35 million from the tax relief fund — on an ongoing basis — to pay for grocery tax relief.
Since then, there have been proposals to grab even more general fund dollars for the transportation system, as investments in highway construction and maintenance continue to fall short of the need.
Pushing more tax cuts even as you’re cutting budgets and deficit spending on transportation and building maintenance — yeah, the Legislature must be back in town.
