BOISE — Idaho reported just over 200 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, a lower-than-average number that reflects the lower-than-average number of tests reported on Sunday, as well.
Across the state, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Eastern Idaho Public Health (the only health district that updates its own website on Sundays) recorded 202 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
The state also reported 1,639 additional completed tests. That’s less than half the number of completed tests the state reports on an average weekday, when it can add as many as 4,000 completed test results in a day. Throughout the pandemic, reported numbers typically have been lower on Sundays.
The bulk of Sunday’s confirmed cases were reported in Bonneville County, home to Idaho Falls. Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 73 new cases there, as well as several probable cases. To date, there have been 901 total cases in Bonneville County.
Canyon County reported the next-highest number of new cases with 46, bringing the county total to 5,515. Twin Falls County reported 28, bringing its total to 1,282.
Ada County reported a very low 18 new cases just one day after reporting 227 new cases and four new deaths. It was the first time the county had recorded more than 200 new daily cases in about two weeks. In the past two weeks, Ada County has reported on average 134 new cases per day.
No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the state total at 236 coronavirus-related deaths.
In all, 23,203 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Idaho. More than 9,100 of those people reportedly have recovered from the disease, according to IDHW.
New cases also were reported in the following counties Sunday: Blaine (1 new, 561 total), Caribou (1 new, 30 total), Fremont (5 new, 75 total), Jefferson (10 new, 170 total), Jerome (3 new, 422 total), Kootenai (1 new, 1,780 total), Lemhi (2 new, 24 total), Madison (3 new, 133 total), Minidoka (3 new, 446 total), Nez Perce (1 new, 144 total), Shoshone (4 new, 100 total) and Washington (3 new, 193 total).
