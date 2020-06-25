Idaho reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases Wednesday since the pandemic began.
There were 243 confirmed or probable cases of the coronavirus throughout Idaho just 12 days after the state entered Stage 4 of its Idaho Rebounds plan June 13. The state reported one new death because of the virus. Idaho has had 4,645 cases and 90 deaths because of COVID-19.
The previous daily high for Idaho was on April 2, when 222 confirmed cases were reported. Wednesday’s 243 reported cases included 223 confirmed cases and 20 probable cases.
There have been 1,013 confirmed or probable cases reported in Idaho over the past seven days, which is the highest seven-day total in the state since the pandemic began. There were 105 probable cases reported over the last seven days in Idaho and 908 confirmed cases reported.
The previous seven-day high for cases was March 29 through April 4, when 812 confirmed cases were reported. Idaho did not begin reporting probable cases until April 9.
Since June 13, when Idaho began Stage 4 of its reopening plan, the state has had 1,143 confirmed cases and 149 probable cases, for a total of 1,292 cases.
The span from June 13-24 represents the most cases of COVID-19 for any 12-day span during the pandemic, according to the Idaho Division of Public Health’s website.
There was one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nez Perce County on Wednesday, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District. The new case is a woman in her 60s.
Nimiipuu Health has had two positive tests this week, one Tuesday and one Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott.
The two cases this week reported by Nimiipuu Health were connected, Scott said.
“The recent increase in cases in some parts of the state are concerning, and we continue to remind people that the only way to slow the spread is to keep following the recommended guidelines; wear a face covering in public, stay home if you’re sick, keep 6 feet between you and others in public, and wash your hands often,” said Tara Macke, spokeswoman for Public Health. “And if you can, try to avoid situations where lots of people might be gathering who may not be following the guidelines.”
Health officials expected to see more cases as the state opened up, Macke said.
“The virus is with us and will remain with us until there is a vaccine or a proven medical therapy, and we all need to be aware of that as we make decisions about how we spend our time,” Macke said.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. PDT today in the Lincoln Auditorium. The conference will be streamed on Idaho Public Television and online at www.idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession/governor/%20.
Washington reported 483 new confirmed cases and nine more deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the state’s total cases to 29,869 and deaths to 1,293.
Whitman County reported one new case Wednesday, while Asotin and Garfield counties had no new cases to report.
The Whitman County patient is a woman between the ages of 60-79. She is stable and isolating at home. There have been 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Whitman County; 23 have recovered and 11 people are currently isolating at home, Whitman County Director of Public Health Troy Henderson said.
“Current COVID-19 activity highlights the need for individuals to maintain social distancing and personal vigilance,” Henderson said.
Idaho prison sees first case of COVID-19
An inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Center in Kuna tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt said.
The inmate became symptomatic Tuesday and was placed in isolation after reporting the symptoms to medical staff at the prison for men in Kuna, which is also known as the South Boise Prison Complex.
“As one of the last states to have a confirmed coronavirus case in our inmate population, the Idaho Department of Correction has had several months to prepare for a positive case and take the necessary precautions to reduce the likelihood of spread,” Little said Wednesday. “The health and safety of the inmates in the state’s custody, as well as the state employees who work with them, is paramount.”
Orofino Lumberjack Days canceled
The Orofino Lumberjack Days have been canceled for 2020, organizers announced. This is the first time in the event’s 73 years that it has been called off.
The Clearwater County Fair is still planned to be held Sept. 17-20.
Organizers of the Orofino Lumberjack Days said the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the county was not worth taking, after discussing the event with health officials. The group did not want to be responsible for the first COVID-19 case in Clearwater County.
The 73rd Orofino Lumberjack Days is now scheduled for Sept. 16-19, 2021.
Washington to provide free masks for low income families
Washington’s Emergency Management Division has partnered with the Washington Department of Enterprise Services to purchase 3.6 million cloth face masks to distribute two masks to every Washingtonian below 200 percent of the federal poverty level (which equates to $52,400 for a family of four).
The state has distributed nearly 2.8 million in two weeks to local emergency management offices. Community organizations and service providers will deliver the masks to people.
Asotin County will have 15,100 masks to distribute while Garfield County will have 1,315 and Whitman County will have 36,600.
Idaho Community Health Centers receive $200,000 grant
A $200,000 grant from Cambia Health Foundation to Idaho Community Health Centers will improve access to personal protective equipment to fight against COVID-19.
The grant ensures the health center staff at CHAS will have the necessary protection to fight COVID-19.
The $200,000 grant to Idaho Primary Care Association was part of the Community Health Center Crisis Response and Recovery Initiative. The IPCA received a donation of 20,000 medical gloves and 120 N95 masks from the Idaho Chinese Organization and 100,000 surgical masks from Taiwan. The IPCA will support all 14 health centers in 52 Idaho communities by delivering the PPE from Cambia Health Foundation.
The PPE was delivered to CHAS Health at the Lewis and Clark Health Center on the 1200 block of Idaho Street in Lewiston on Wednesday.
Sparklight extends COVID-19 relief efforts
Sparklight will extend many of its COVID-19 customer and community relief measures through to the end of the year that were due to expire at the end of the month.
Sparklight will continue to make its 15-megabit-per-second residential internet plan for $10 per month for the first three months of service available through the end of the year. The company will also extend access to free public Wi-Fi hotspots across its footprint through the end of the year.
Late fees will be waived through July 31 for residential and small-business customers harmed financially by COVID-19. The company is also permanently boosting the majority of its residential internet data plans from 50 to 300 GB for free beginning July 1.
Customers can call 877-692-225 for more information.
