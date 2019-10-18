BOISE — A total of $1.6 million will be deposited into Idaho’s Consumer Protection Fund as a result of a settlement Idaho’s attorney general reached in a lawsuit against medical and pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
Forty other states and the District of Columbia sued the company, as well as its subsidiary, Ethicon, for a total of $116.9 million, according to a news release from the Idaho Office of the Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
A multistate investigation found the company had misrepresented the safety of transvaginal surgical mesh devices the companies sold, according to the release.
“Transvaginal surgical mesh is a synthetic material that is surgically implanted to support the pelvic organs of women who suffer from stress urinary incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse,” the release reads.
The company did not tell consumers or surgeons about the possibility of severe medical complications possible after a device had been implanted.
In addition to the money the companies must pay, and the new information they are specifically required to disclose about the mesh, the companies agreed to no longer refer to the devices as “FDA approved.”