Idaho ‘pumping the brakes’ on reopening

With COVID-19 cases on the rise and more health care workers getting infected, Idaho is “pumping the brakes” on its economic reopening plans.
Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that the state failed to meet several criteria regarding the coronavirus caseload and health care capacity, so Idaho will remain in Stage 4 for at least another two weeks.
Although this is the first pause in the state’s reopening since a statewide stay-home order expired at the end of April, the decision doesn’t have much practical effect.
Since Idaho entered Stage 4 of the four-phase plan two weeks ago, all businesses have been able to operate with at least partial capacity, and most restrictions on group sizes have been lifted.
“Stage 4 has a lot of guidance in a variety of areas,” Little said during an hourlong news conference. “We were hoping, in an ideal world, that we could slack up on some of that guidance. But now, all of that guidance for travel, for restaurants, for large events — it will remain in place. We’re not slamming on the brakes, but we’re pumping the brakes.”
The slowdown was prompted by a sharp uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported. Some of that is because of increased testing, but officials believe much of it is related to increased social interactions and people not following basic safety protocols.
“Folks, we want our businesses to open. We want our children to be back in school at the end of the summer. So please, don’t let your guard down,” Little said. “You can engage in the economy ... but you must do so while practicing the proven measures to fight COVID-19. Wear protective face coverings, stay at least 6 feet from others, wash hands frequently and stay home if you’re sick. Together, and only together, we can restore the prosperity we had just a few months ago.”
Besides experiencing an upward trend in the number of new coronavirus cases each day, Idaho has also seen an increase in the percentage of positive tests, as well as the number of health care workers who test positive for the virus.
State Epidemiologist Christine Hahn said the health care workers aren’t being infected at work. Instead, they seem to be catching the virus through community spread, like most other people.
As of yet, however, the increased caseload hasn’t resulted in an increase in hospital admissions or a surge in the number of coronavirus deaths. Hahn also noted that Idaho continues to have adequate capacity in intensive care beds and ventilators.
Little said ICU beds and ventilators are the most critical factors the state looks at in determining whether it can move out of Stage 4. Other measures, such as the number of cases and percent positive tests, “are the canaries in the coal mine. They’re a good signal that we need to take our foot off the gas and be more safety conscious.”
Law enforcement agencies in Washington will focus on “education and engagement” regarding Gov. Jay Inslee’s order for the public to wear masks in certain public places.
A news release from the Washington State Patrol said the order is not a mandate for law enforcement officers to detain, cite or arrest violators, but rather an evidence-based and safety-focused directive meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“WSP will continue to communicate with and encourage all Washingtonians to make safety-focused decisions and follow all health-based directives from the Governor as well as state and local health officials,” the agency said in the news release. “Together, we will continue to address the very real public health threat of COVID-19, as we also work to safely reopen our economic, social and civic systems.”
Officers will trust residents, businesses, elected leaders and health officials to “do what is necessary during this unique time of shared medical vulnerability and gradual return to social and economic normalcy.”
Public Health – Idaho North Central District officials identified one new positive case of COVID-19 Thursday in Latah County in a male in his 40s. The man is recovering at home.
That brings the total number of cases in the district to 104, with 79 confirmed and 12 probable cases in Nez Perce County, nine confirmed and one probable case in Latah County and three confirmed cases in Idaho County. Nineteen deaths, all in Nez Perce County, have been attributed to the illness. There have been no confirmed or probable cases in Clearwater or Lewis counties.
Whitman County Public Health also added one new case in a male aged 20-39 who is stable and isolating at home, according to a news release. The county now has 35 positive cases, 23 of which have recovered with the other 12 isolating at home, according to public health officials.
No new cases were reported by Asotin County and Garfield County. The Nez Perce Tribe did not respond to a request for information on its COVID-19 status Thursday.
Beginning today, the Clearwater River Casino near Lewiston and the It’se Ye-Ye Casino in Kamiah will require all customers to wear masks while in the establishments.
Masks will be available for customers at both casinos, in addition to sanitizing products. Other protocols being observed include no smoking inside the building, temperature checks at the door, social distancing between machines, beverage machine being managed by staff and limited hours (8 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday).
