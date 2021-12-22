Idaho’s public schools and universities will share in a record $54.7 million distribution from the state’s endowment land revenue and revenue from investments.
Gov. Brad Little made the presentation Tuesday at the Idaho Capital in the Rotunda. The endowment fund contribution is an increase of more than $2 million from the year before. Total distributions to all beneficiaries is $88 million, which includes State Hospital North in Orofino, juvenile corrections, the Veterans Hospital and the School for the Deaf and Blind.
The contributions spring from revenues from timber harvest and endowment land management practices on Idaho Department of Lands holdings. They are distributed by the Land Board that includes the governor, secretary of state, attorney general, controller and superintendent of public schools.
Sherri Ybarra, superintendent of public instruction, said the endowment distribution funds “are critical to Idaho schools to support and improve our state education system. We want to thank our educators for their hard work and dedication this year and hope they recognize the Land Board’s commitment to continue these distributions to schools with our ongoing prudent management of endowment land assets and investments.”
The Land Board approved an increase in distributions for fiscal year 2021, with a 12 percent increase for public schools and an overall increase of 14 percent.
The purpose of the endowment is for the Idaho Department of Lands and the Land board to provide sustainable, predictable funding to schools each year, with that amount continuing to increase. The funding distribution is at the heart of what Idaho Endowment Lands are meant to achieve.
A sampling of local school distributions from fiscal year 2020 shows the Lewiston school district received $745,881 from the endowment funds; Moscow received $359,915; Orofino received $255,835; Cottonwood received $83,670; Mountain View received $239,934; Potlatch received $98,035; Nezperce received $47,911; and Culdesac received $41,443.
More information about the program is available online at idl.idaho.gov/about-us/understanding-endowment-land.