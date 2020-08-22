Idaho’s property tax system is often arbitrary, fraught with inconsistencies and nearly impossible for the average person to understand, lawmakers heard Friday.
That dismal view of one of the state’s primary sources of local government revenues was the major takeaway from a four-hour meeting of the Property Taxes and Revenue Expenditures interim committee.
The committee is tasked with reviewing how property taxes in Idaho are levied and spent and, according to its authorizing legislation, with recommending ways to “provide Idahoans with property tax relief, encourage economic development and meet the needs of local units of government.”
Two of the four presenters at Friday’s meeting took the opportunity to highlight problems with the way county assessors determine property values for different types of property.
“There’s very little uniformity across the state, between similar property types,” said Greg Ruddell, a licensed private assessor with more than 40 years of experience in the field, including 10 years with the Ada County Assessor’s Office.
Different counties may use different methods to calculate commercial property values, Ruddell said, and even when using the same method they often consider different factors.
There are inconsistencies in residential assessments as well, he said. Consequently, even if property owners can get a breakdown of the building characteristics used to assess their home — which isn’t a given in some counties — they still might not understand how the valuation was arrived at.
“If you’ve never worked with the (property tax) system, you can print the information off and still not know what it means,” Ruddell said. “There’s zero transparency for the taxpayer.”
The Idaho State Tax Commission also provides minimal oversight of elected county assessors, he said, to try to ensure that they’re following state laws and rules appropriately. Nor is there any requirement that they follow basic industry standards for how to use the different valuation methods.
Rick Smith, a partner with the Hawley Troxell law firm, noted that home valuations can be particularly contentious in the Treasure Valley and other rapidly growing parts of the state, where someone who paid $300,000 for a home may find it being assessed at $400,000 just a few months later.
Lawmakers tried to address that last session, by approving a bill that said an actual sale price within the past year could serve to establish the market value. However, the legislation was vetoed.
“I would urge (the Legislature) to revisit that issue next year,” Smith said. “Evidence from a sale in the past 12 months might not be conclusive evidence of value, but maybe it should be presumptive evidence. It offers something that narrows the range of debate between the assessor and property owner.”
The committee also heard from Miguel Legarreta, president of the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho, and Howard Stephenson, president of the Utah Taxpayers Association.
Stephenson discussed Utah’s Truth in Taxation legislation, which passed in 1985. It requires clear notice on property tax bills of any proposed increases in the tax, as well as the time and date for the required public hearing.
The law hasn’t eliminated tax increases, he said, but it does provide greater transparency and has slowed the rate of growth in property taxes.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said he’s ready to toss the whole system.
Property appraisals by their very nature are speculative and based on untested assumptions, he said. “That’s what the property tax system rests on — an estimate or a guess.”
He noted that his family is trying to get an appraisal on a townhouse right now, but the private appraiser wouldn’t provide one because of a lack of comparable sales.
“But I guarantee you, we’re paying property tax based on some assessed value,” Burgoyne said. “This is a broken system. The property tax itself is something that simply does not work as a fair and equitable tax, and we should get rid of it.”
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, the interim committee co-chair, said his goal is to cut property taxes, as well as to institute changes that make the system work better.
“This committee has an opportunity to do something really worthwhile, that benefits taxpayers over the long term,” he said.
The committee expects to meet at least three more times before the start of the 2021 legislative session. The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 18.
