Idaho proclaims Overdose Awareness Day

Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke speaks on the Statehouse steps in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, about the state's efforts to reduce overdose deaths in front of empty chairs representing the 353 overdose deaths in Idaho in 2021. (AP/Keith Ridler)

 AP Keith Ridler

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday declared Aug. 31 as Overdose Awareness Day.

The Republican governor issued the proclamation as the state ramps up efforts to stem the flow of illegal fentanyl that has led to increased overdose deaths.

