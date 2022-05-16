Election 2022

The latest in a long line of “most important elections in our lifetime” takes place Tuesday, when primary voters in Idaho decide which candidates will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

Republican voters have the most choices, with contested races for several statewide positions — including governor and attorney general — as well as a number of legislative and county positions.

Democratic voters have fewer options.

In addition to the U.S. Senate race, which attracted two candidates, Lewiston native and Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad is running a long-shot write-in campaign for governor.

He initially filed to run as a Democrat, but was disqualified because at the time he was registered to vote as a Republican. He'll face Marsing educator Stephen Heidt.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day registration is allowed, so long as you bring identification. For those voting absentee, ballots must be received by the county elections office by 8 p.m.

The list of the contested primaries in north central Idaho includes:

Democratic ballot

U.S. Senate — Ben Pursley and David Roth

Governor — Stephen Heidt and Shelby Rognstad (write-in)

Republican ballot

U.S. Senate — Mike Crapo (incumbent), Brenda Bourn, Natalie Fleming, Scott Trotter and Ramont Turnbull.

Governor — Brad Little (incumbent), Steven Bradshaw, Ben Cannady, Ed Humphreys, Ashley Jackson, Lisa Marie, Janice McGeachin and Cody Usabel

Lieutenant Governor —Scott Bedke, Daniel Gasiorowski and Priscilla Giddings

Secretary of State — Phil McGrane, Dorothy Moon and Mary Souza

Attorney General — Lawrence Wasden (incumbent), Raul Labrador and Art Macomber.

Superintendent of Public Instruction — Sherri Ybarra (incumbent), Debbie Critchfield and Brandon Durst

2nd Legislative District (Clearwater, Benewah and Shoshone counties, plus the eastern half of Kootenai County and a small sliver of Bonner County)

Senate — Jon Cantamessa, Phil Hart and Bill Hasz

6th Legislative District (Latah and Lewis counties, plus the northern/eastern half of Nez Perce County)

Senate — Robert Blair, Dan Foreman and Jen Seegmiller

House A — Lori McCann (incumbent) and Claudia Dalby

7th Legislative District (Idaho and Adams counties, plus most of Lewiston and the southern half of Nez Perce County)

Senate — Carl Crabtree (incumbent), Cindy Carlson, Heather Rogers and Keith Stuffle

House A — Mike Kingsley (incumbent) and Lynn Guyer

Clearwater County

County Commissioner, District 3 — Ken Harvey and Rick Miller

Clerk — JoAnn Davis and Helen Clark

Lewis County

County Commissioner, District 3 — Eric Hasselstrom and Tracy Behler

Libertarian ballot

Governor — John Dionne Jr. and Paul Sand

