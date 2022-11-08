Idaho officials urge voters to be leery of misinformation

 Gillian Flaccus

BOISE — Idaho officials are urging voters to get election-related information from trusted sources and report possible voting rights or fraud concerns to officials.

Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit in a news release late Friday said state and federal agencies are available leading up to and during Tuesday’s general election.

