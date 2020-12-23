Idaho native to serve as Biden’s deputy chief of staff; is son of former state senator Reed

Idaho native Bruce Reed has been tapped to serve in the Biden administration as deputy chief of staff.
Reed, who grew up in Coeur d’Alene, is the son of former state senator Mary Lou Reed. He previously served as Biden’s vice presidential chief of staff, from 2011 to 2013, and spent the past 18 months traveling with the Biden campaign as a senior adviser.
Reed got his start in politics working as a speechwriter for Tennessee Sen. Al Gore, and then as deputy campaign manager for policy for the Bill Clinton-Al Gore campaign. He also served as President Clinton’s chief domestic policy adviser, and later served as executive director of the National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform — more familiarly known as the Simpson-Bowles Commission.
For the past five years, Reed has been co-chairman of the Aspen Institute’s Future of Work Initiative and CEO of Civic, a bipartisan social enterprise firm.
He was one of several senior White House staffers whose appointments were announced Tuesday. In a news release, President-elect Biden said the group will help “carry out policies that will put our nation on a path to building back better than ever before.”