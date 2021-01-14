BOISE — The Idaho National Guard will send approximately 300 soldiers and airmen to Washington, D.C., in the coming days to assist with Wednesday’s presidential inauguration, according to a news release.
Personnel will begin departing from Gowen Field in Boise less than 72 hours after Idaho Gov. Brad Little approved the mission. The National Guard response from all states and territories for Joe Biden’s inauguration as president could include an estimated 25,000 members, the release said.
“The National Guard has participated in every presidential inauguration in our nation’s history,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho. “It is an honor to be a part of the tradition of ensuring the peaceful and orderly transition of national power; an act that separates us from many other countries across the world.”
The Idaho National Guard has planned for more than a month to send roughly a dozen personnel to the region for the inauguration. The increase in personnel is part of a new request to provide additional support and represents roughly 6 percent of the Idaho National Guard force, the release said.
This deployment does not involve soldiers and airmen already working in their communities as part of the COVID-19 response effort.